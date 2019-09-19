Services
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Mooreland Community Center
115 SE 6TH St
Mooreland, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Handrahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Eugene Handrahan


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin Eugene Handrahan Obituary
Dustin Eugene Handrahan

Yukon, Oklahoma - July29, 1974 -September 6, 2019

Dustin was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He served in the United States Air Force. Dustin loved his rodeo days and his oilrig days for they were in his blood and he made many friends that became his brothers. Dustin spoke of the two days that made him the happiest when he became a dad. Dustin is survived by his wife Stacie Morin-Handrahan and their fur baby Peanut ; son Taylor Handrahan ; daughter Elizabeth Paige Handrahan ; sister Candace Handrahan ;his mother Martha Vance and her husband Jerry Vance; farther in law Randy Morin and way too many people that loved him and will greatly miss him.

Memorial Service will be held September 27, 2019 from 6pm-10pm

At the: Mooreland Community Center

115 SE 6TH St

Mooreland, Oklahoma 73852

If more information is needed such as maps, where to send flowers, cards or donations please contact Buchanan Funeral at 405-722-5262. Bring your beer and stories and let's celebrate a wonderful husband, loving father and brother and son, and great man to people that loved him. There will be a second memorial service in New Mexico to be later announced.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan Funeral Service
Download Now