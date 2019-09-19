|
Dustin Eugene Handrahan
Yukon, Oklahoma - July29, 1974 -September 6, 2019
Dustin was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He served in the United States Air Force. Dustin loved his rodeo days and his oilrig days for they were in his blood and he made many friends that became his brothers. Dustin spoke of the two days that made him the happiest when he became a dad. Dustin is survived by his wife Stacie Morin-Handrahan and their fur baby Peanut ; son Taylor Handrahan ; daughter Elizabeth Paige Handrahan ; sister Candace Handrahan ;his mother Martha Vance and her husband Jerry Vance; farther in law Randy Morin and way too many people that loved him and will greatly miss him.
Memorial Service will be held September 27, 2019 from 6pm-10pm
At the: Mooreland Community Center
115 SE 6TH St
Mooreland, Oklahoma 73852
If more information is needed such as maps, where to send flowers, cards or donations please contact Buchanan Funeral at 405-722-5262. Bring your beer and stories and let's celebrate a wonderful husband, loving father and brother and son, and great man to people that loved him. There will be a second memorial service in New Mexico to be later announced.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019