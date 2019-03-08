|
|
Dusty Jean Alexander
Alamogordo - Dusty Jean Alexander (nee Norma Jean Haagenson), 76 passed away on February 23, 2019 from complications following surgery. Dusty was born August 8, 1942 to Norman and Lera Haagenson of Albuquerque.
Dusty was well known in the community as a successful Allstate Agent. She also founded Alamo West Fire Department. Her most beloved role was being "Mom" and "Grandma" to the family.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tom; children: David Alexander and wife Karen; Cary Alexander and wife Jackie; Kathey Gaines and husband Chris; Thomas Alexander and wife Toni; brothers: Larry Haagenson and wife Marlyce of Colorado Springs, CO and Gary Haagenson and wife Shiela of Powderly, TX. There are eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren in Oklahoma and Alamogordo. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson Colton Sawyer-Alexander.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held by the family.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019