Dwight Hartman
Alamogordo - Dwight Charles Hartman, 63, went to be with his first love and beloved mom in heaven, Millie Hartman, on March 27, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1955 at Verdun Army Hospital in Verdun, France.
He is survived by his daughters, Amber Leigh Hartman-Martinson (Jason) Dallas, TX and Ashley Alex (Ryan), grandsons, William, Skyler and Jaden of Farmington; father, Charles H. Hartman (Vi); sisters, Kim Guthrie (Steve) Alamogordo, Karen Beck (Bob), Dallas, TX; Paula Johnson, Dallas, TX; nieces, Tara Sinkule (Brian) Albuquerque, Brittany Sanchez (David) Midland TX; nephews Chase, Ryan and Jarret Beck and Jonathan Martz, Dallas, TX and numerous cousins.
Dwight attended high school in Sumter, SC, Tempe, AZ and graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1973. He obtained his Associates of Arts in Agriculture from New Mexico State University in 1975.
He worked at facilities maintenance at Holloman Air Force Base, for his parents at Pier One Imports at HAFB and Las Cruces, NM. He managed the family owned business "Clancy's" (formerly Opal's) and eventually re-named Eagles Nest. After the family business sold, Dwight managed Furgi's later known as Keg's before opening his own restaurant, Peppers Grill in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his Mom, Millie Hartman and his best friend, Al Marchand.
Pallbearers include Randy Rabon, Jim French, David Caraway, Jeff Tanner, Richard -McWhirter, Craig Bowden and Matt Monet.
Honorary Pallbearers include Jason Martinson, Ryan Alex, Steve Guthrie, Bob Beck, Brian Sinkule, David Sanchez, Chase Beck, Ryan Beck, Jarret Beck and Jonathan Martz.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at Christ Community Church at 2960 N Scenic Drive in Alamogordo on Wednesday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
A celebration of Dwight's life will be held at Peppers Grill following interment. All are welcome.
Dwight was an amazing son, brother, daddy and Grampy (even to his favorite "grand puppy", Ali). Those who knew DDub, also known as "Boss" knew they had someone they could turn to whenever in need, no matter how big or small. He will be forever missed and remembered always in the hearts of who loved him.
The Hartman family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019