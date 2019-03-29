|
|
Ebenezer Taylor, Jr
Alamogordo - Ebenezer "Eb" Taylor Jr., 84
Ebenezer "Eb" Taylor Jr., 84, of Alamogordo, parted this world peacefully on March 15, 2019 at the Compassus Hospice facility in Albuquerque, NM.
Eb was born in Campti, Louisiana to Ebenezer Taylor Sr. and Lottie Mae Bouie on December 6, 1934. He completed high school in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He shared many wonderful years with his lovely wife Becky Harris.
Eb worked as an Auto Detailer in the Auto Sales industry for a number of years.
He never met a stranger and made lasting relationships wherever he found himself. He was a gift to everyone whose life he touched and will be truly missed by each and every one of us.
Ebenezer was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Taylor; his parents; and three sisters, Carnell Taylor, Josephine Mattox and Lorena Taylor.
Ebenezer is survived by his daughter, Nannette Taylor-Williams; two grandchildren, Charles Bolton Ill and Priscilla Bolton; two nephews, Leman Taylor Jr. (Dawn) and Gregory Taylor (Debra); as well as a number of great nephews, great nieces, cousins, and plethora of other relatives and loved ones.
The Taylor family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct funeral services. Viewing will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Home Going services starting at 11:00 a.m. at
Alamogordo Funeral Home, 2301 First Street, Alamogordo, New Mexico with Pastor Willard Avery of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at the Monte Vista Cemetery, 1590 E. First Street, Alamogordo, NM.
Ebenezer was an active supporter of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Society. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation in honor of Ebenezer Taylor Jr. to the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Society, 308 Maryland, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
The Taylor family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to Compassus Hospice Facility, Alamogordo Funeral Home, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church as well as the many friends and loved ones who have shown their support during our time of grief and sorrow.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019