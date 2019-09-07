Resources
Eda Ann Adele Gonterman


1935 - 2019
Eda Ann Adele Gonterman Obituary
Eda Ann Adele Gonterman

Alamogordo - Eda Ann Adele Gonterman, 83, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Tularosa, New Mexico. She was born on December 27, 1935 in San Francisco, California to Ramon and Ida Sweeny.

Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Margaret Saunders of Tularosa, NM; grandsons, Travis Leonard Mickelson, Justice David Saunders, and Joshua James Saunders.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Wilfred Gonterman and her parents, Ida and Ramon Sweeny.

The Gonterman family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019
