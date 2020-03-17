|
|
Edna Louise Gililland
October 29, 1931 to March 15, 2020
Louise was born on October 29, 1931 in Fort Sumner , New Mexico. She married Jess Gililland on May 24, 1949. Jess and Louise have lived in Tularosa, New Mexico since 1956. Together they have five children: Jess Leslie (Sandy); Edna Kay Hinkle (Don); Tommy Pete (Tammy); Donna Fay Gililland; and Judy Annette Ratliff. Jess and Louise have nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
As a child, Louise contributed to her family farm by picking cotton and raising crops. As a wife and mother, she trapped, raised fishing worms, raised bloodhound dogs, picked pine cones, and supported Jess at team roping's. She had pride in her gardens, cooking, quilting and family. She found joy in working with Jess to produce a fruitful garden each year, of which she would share the produce with many family members, friends, and neighbors.
She is survived by her sweetheart of 70 years, Jess, their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Lola Tucker.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Annie Nora Smith Hall; her father, Clarence Leslie (C.L.) (Shorty) Hall; sisters Annie Hobbs, Ila Tucker and Helen Henley; brother Jack Leslie Hall and grandson Tommy Leon (Lee) Hinkle.
The family finds comfort in knowing that the Lord has opened his gates wide for this team roper's wife.
Memorial for Louise will be held Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12pm at the BLT Arena, 51 Sioux Trail, Tularosa NM, 88352. Potluck will follow service.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020