Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
BLT Arena
51 Sioux Trail
Tularosa, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Gililland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Louise Gililland


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Louise Gililland Obituary
Edna Louise Gililland

October 29, 1931 to March 15, 2020

Louise was born on October 29, 1931 in Fort Sumner , New Mexico. She married Jess Gililland on May 24, 1949. Jess and Louise have lived in Tularosa, New Mexico since 1956. Together they have five children: Jess Leslie (Sandy); Edna Kay Hinkle (Don); Tommy Pete (Tammy); Donna Fay Gililland; and Judy Annette Ratliff. Jess and Louise have nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

As a child, Louise contributed to her family farm by picking cotton and raising crops. As a wife and mother, she trapped, raised fishing worms, raised bloodhound dogs, picked pine cones, and supported Jess at team roping's. She had pride in her gardens, cooking, quilting and family. She found joy in working with Jess to produce a fruitful garden each year, of which she would share the produce with many family members, friends, and neighbors.

She is survived by her sweetheart of 70 years, Jess, their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Lola Tucker.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Annie Nora Smith Hall; her father, Clarence Leslie (C.L.) (Shorty) Hall; sisters Annie Hobbs, Ila Tucker and Helen Henley; brother Jack Leslie Hall and grandson Tommy Leon (Lee) Hinkle.

The family finds comfort in knowing that the Lord has opened his gates wide for this team roper's wife.

Memorial for Louise will be held Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12pm at the BLT Arena, 51 Sioux Trail, Tularosa NM, 88352. Potluck will follow service.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -