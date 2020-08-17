Edward Meyer
Alamogordo, NM - Edward James Meyer, 91, peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 9th, 2020.
He was born on April 26th, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to James and Lucille Meyer.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Ruth Chanez of Seattle WA, daughter-in-laws Geraldine (Geri) Cano and Adelina (Nina) Cano of Alamogordo. Grandchildren, Richard Simpkin, and Tommy Simpkin of Alamogordo, Thaddeus Cano, and James Cano of Alamogordo, Edward Cano of Alamogordo, John Cano of Las Cruces, Debra Southwick, and Tammy Underwood of Alamogordo. Twenty beautiful great grandchildren and seven precious great great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Mary O, Meyer, his sons Ted Cano Jr. and Frank Cano and daughter Mary R. Simpkin.
Edward served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable and faithful service with the Air Force, he then joined the Army National Guard of NM and also worked Civil Service at Holloman Air Force Base NM as a Body Shop Foreman until he later retired.
Edward was a soft spoken, hard working honest man who loved his family. He was a wonderful husband and a patient and loving father. Edward loved to fish and camp, and he was great at bowling. Edward and his wife Mary Meyer were members of the Good Sams Club where they would travel and sell their crafts. He will truly be missed, he was loved dearly.
There will be a Rosary and Mass in his honor, both will be held at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church in La Luz NM. The Rosary will be held at 9:30 am Friday, August 21, 2020 with the mass to follow and began at 10 am and burial following the mass.
The Meyer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com
.