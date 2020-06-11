Edward William Pahl Sr.



Born: August 26, 1938 in Cornell, WI



Passed: June 3, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ after a brief illness following a fall in March.



Edward was one of 7 children born to Annie and Henry Pahl of Cornell, WI and was raised in Jim Falls, WI. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1957 and then joined the Marine Corps where he was stationed at 29 Palms. He married his wife of 48 years, Susan, and had two children - daughter - Annie Marie and son - Edward William Jr. He retired after 20 years of service with the State of California Department of Corrections where he was a Peace Officer, in 1989. His retired life included restoring vintage vehicles and gas pumps, working his acreage in Alamogordo, and visiting with his buddies every morning for coffee at the local McDonalds where he was a co-founder of the "R.O.M.E.O."s - Retired Old Men Eating Out.



Edward is preceded in death by his parents - Annie Conry (Cliff) and Henry Pahl (Melba), 2 sisters Beverly and Yvonne, and 3 brothers - Marvin, Emory, and Donald. He is survived by his wife - Susan of Sahuarita, AZ, 1 brother - Roger Pahl of Altuna, WI, daughter Annie Van Winkle (Robert) of Medford, OR, son Edward Pahl, Jr. (Lauren) and 3 grandchildren.



Edward was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and Poppi, and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed.



Memorial Services at Bethel Baptist Church to be announced at a later date.









