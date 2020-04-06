|
Edwin Frantz
Alamogordo - Edwin Lamar Frantz, 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Edwin was born on June 13, 1942 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Ellise Frantz.
Edwin Lamar Frantz retired from the United States Air Force in 1981 as an aircraft maintainer and later earned a second retirement from DynCorp. He enjoyed working on vehicles and spending time with family and friends.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his daughter, Jeanette.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Frantz; his children, Annette (Ken) Westerberg, Dawn (Jim) Coburn, Sherry (Tom) Simmons, Craig Frantz; his grandchildren, Amber (James Michael) Watters, Ashley (Jason) Hudson, April (Cody) Stratton, Brittany King, Joshua Simmons; his great grandchildren, Ryan, Ali, Elora, and Joshua Jr.
The Frantz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020