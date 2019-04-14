|
|
Edythe Mae Adelyn Carlson Martin
Alamogordo - Edythe Mae Adelyn Carlson Martin was born on September 17, 1926 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to John and Jennie Carlson. She passed away on March 28, 2019 at La Posada Hospice House in Las Cruces, NM surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (and Richard) Blood of Alamogordo, NM and her two grand-daughters, Meredith (and Kane) Monroe of Las Cruces, NM and Lindsay (and Rick) Rendon of Oro Valley, Arizona. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jaeton and Makenley Monroe, as well as her brother, Larry (and Deann) Carlson of League City, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Martin, as well as her parents and two brothers, Vincent and Kenneth and four sisters, Irene, Ruth, Aggie and Doris and her former husband, Leslie Martin.
She moved to New Mexico in 2010 from Kentucky. Edythe loved to knit and made many sweaters, afghans, and baby blankets for family and friends. She also loved watching the cardinals and squirrels in her backyard in Kentucky and missed seeing them in New Mexico. She was able to travel to all 50 states as well as several other countries.
At her request, cremation has taken place. She and her daughter will be placed in a niche together at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces, NM, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given in her memory to the Mesilla Valley Hospice or to the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019