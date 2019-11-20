|
|
Effie Danley
Alamogordo - Effie Ellen Nichols Danley
March 12, 1938 ~ November 17, 2019
Effie Ellen Nichols Danley was born March 12, 1938 at home in La Luz Canyon, on old Nichols Ranch, to Charlie Albert Nichols and Beulah Irma Haynes Nichols, better known as "Boots".
Effie is preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Ann Mann and Rebecka Ellen Perez; a brother, Jesse Sebert Nichols, who passed away in 1996.
Effie Ellen met and married Alvin Dwane Danley in 1980. Dwane was born July 8, 1935 in Wood County, Texas. He came to Alamogordo in 1978. He retired from the Civil Service with 35 years as a survey technician at the Holloman high speed test track. He is presently employed with the public schools as a bus driver.
Dwane and Effie were sweethearts for 40 years. Never did Effie go to sleep without a goodnight kiss from Dwane.
Effie is survived by her children Edwin Roy Garrett of Artesia, NM., David Lee of Lincoln, Nebraska and a sister, Delia A. Glass of Tularosa, NM.
Her grandchildren are Jason and Erin Garrett, Kevin and Allison Garrett, Emory and Natalie Mann, Travis and Amanda Mann, David Allen Garrett, Effie Marie Perez, Jessica Ann Perez. Her great grandchildren are Ethan, Beau, Gunner, Tenley and Dylan Garrett; Gauge and Gavin Mann; Travis Jr., Truth Ann, Jack, Andrew, Rebecca and Kamryn Mann.
The family will greet friends at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, November 22nd from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the Cowboy Church on Saturday November 23rd at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Danley family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019