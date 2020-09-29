Elaine Reese
Elaine Neville Reese was born on January 11, 1924 to William H. and Maddie C. Neville in Birmingham, Alabama. She lived a life of 96 plus years and departed this life on September 15 2020. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Davidson and her three children -- Charles Neville Reese, John W. Reese and Beth R. Crabbe. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Elaine was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, until she attended college at the University of Alabama. She was an avid Alabama football fan. She married Charles T. Reese, and her adventures began as an Army wife and mother. Elaine lived in Enterprise, Alabama for 20 years, then moved to Annandale, VA, where she later retired after 20 years of service with the Department of Agriculture, Washington, DC. In 1998, after her retirement she moved to Alamogordo to be closer to her family.
Her wonderful life was filled with a kind, happy and loving heart. She lived the adventure of life, living it fully. Obstacles were, for her, opportunities. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian church, filling many roles, and was known for her many talents -- singing, sewing, making cakes for whoever had a birthday and more. She sang many solos at churches, weddings, ball parks and more.
At the local baseball fields she enthusiastically rooted for her team. She would sing the Washington fight song at the Dallas Cowboy Football game in their home field stands…what a rivalry! There she stood wearing her team colors of burgundy, gold and white rousing others to the fight song.
Elaine was courageous and would speak right in the face of wrong and unkindness. When a child or grandchild or great grandchild skinned a knee she was there to comfort. She was encouraging to all who crossed her path and took a moment to know her and share her inherent wisdom. She was loved by all that met her for her spirit of life, intelligence and wonderful sense of humor.
Those of us who are fortunate enough to have had her influence on our lives, who now experience her loss, carry her indominable spirit with us. We do so as a tribute to her in her life and now in her death. She will be missed and loved forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 3, 202 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 1318 14th Street. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
ALL COVID PPE GUIDELINES WILL BE ADHERED TO. PLEASE WEAR A MASK.
