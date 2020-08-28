1/2
Eleanore Mueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Mueller

Alamogordo - Eleanore Frances (Antkowiak) Mueller, 97 passed away on August 24, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on November 18, 1922 in Peru, Illinois to Walter and Victoria (Andrejewski) Antkowiak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mueller; her sisters and brother; son, Richard Mueller; and granddaughter, Denise Sahm.

Survivors include her 5 daughters, Elizabeth (Ray) Vincent of Alamogordo, Judith Sahm of Alamogordo, Cynthia (Eddie) Sosaya of Midland, Texas, Susan Mueller of Alamogordo, and Christine Mueller (Terry) of Pennsylvania; one son, William Mueller of Alamogordo. Survivors also include 14 wonderful grandchildren, many very wonderful great-grandchildren and a nephew, Jim Petzel of Mesa, AZ.

Eleanore was very proud and honored to have served her country in the armed services during WWII.

Her neighbors, friends and family remember fondly her passion for baking. She loved being in the kitchen and baking anything and everything. She was also loved for her wonderful sense of humor.

On Tuesday September 1, 2020, there will be a Rosary at St. Judes Catholic Church beginning at 10:15 am, conducted by Deacon Pete Schumacher. Following the Rosary, the funeral Mass will be conducted by Father Tom Hoffman. Selmo Rael will provide the music.

Burial will folllow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Charles Sahm, Garrett Vincent, Dan Foster, Ryan Stock, Eddie Sosaya, and Ray Vincent.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School.

The Mueller family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved