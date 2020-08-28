Eleanore Mueller
Alamogordo - Eleanore Frances (Antkowiak) Mueller, 97 passed away on August 24, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on November 18, 1922 in Peru, Illinois to Walter and Victoria (Andrejewski) Antkowiak.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mueller; her sisters and brother; son, Richard Mueller; and granddaughter, Denise Sahm.
Survivors include her 5 daughters, Elizabeth (Ray) Vincent of Alamogordo, Judith Sahm of Alamogordo, Cynthia (Eddie) Sosaya of Midland, Texas, Susan Mueller of Alamogordo, and Christine Mueller (Terry) of Pennsylvania; one son, William Mueller of Alamogordo. Survivors also include 14 wonderful grandchildren, many very wonderful great-grandchildren and a nephew, Jim Petzel of Mesa, AZ.
Eleanore was very proud and honored to have served her country in the armed services during WWII.
Her neighbors, friends and family remember fondly her passion for baking. She loved being in the kitchen and baking anything and everything. She was also loved for her wonderful sense of humor.
On Tuesday September 1, 2020, there will be a Rosary at St. Judes Catholic Church beginning at 10:15 am, conducted by Deacon Pete Schumacher. Following the Rosary, the funeral Mass will be conducted by Father Tom Hoffman. Selmo Rael will provide the music.
Burial will folllow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Charles Sahm, Garrett Vincent, Dan Foster, Ryan Stock, Eddie Sosaya, and Ray Vincent.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School.
The Mueller family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.