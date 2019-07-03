|
Elena Bertha Gonzalez
Alamogordo - Elena Bertha Gonzalez (90) passed away in her home peacefully on June 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She is the daughter of the late Moises and Maria Salazar and was born May 26th, 1929 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. She completed school at 6th grade and attended college to be a transcriber for a judge; once married she spent her days as a homemaker and mother to her children. Mrs. Gonzalez was strong in faith and was dedicated to her church, The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She was married to the love of her life Ruperto Hernandez Gonzalez in January of 1949 and in their union was blessed with nine children.
Survivors include her husband, Ruperto Gonzalez; four sons, Luis (Heather) Gonzalez, Martin Gonzalez, Victor (Delia) Gonzalez, Joe (Alici) Gonzalez; her three daughters, Bertha Ontiveros, Sandra Gonzalez, and Cindy Gonzalez; sixteen grandchildren, Nancy Ontiveros (Ted Mikesell), Amalia Ontiveros, Victor (Tina) Ontiveros, Seth (Nina) Gonzalez, Anita (Kenneth) Millerden, Crystal Silva (Shannon Damico), Natalie Roman, Vanessa Silva (Derrick Wellington), Elaine (Felipe) Orangista, Victor Gonzalez, Chris Gonzalez, Jennifer Gonzalez, Cameron (Ahra) Gonzalez, Jacob (Adria) Gonzalez, Lucian (Ammi) Gonzalez, Nikolas (Nikki) Gonzalez, and 32 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in her death by her mother and father Moises and Maria Salazar, all of her siblings, her son-in-law Victor Ontiveros, and her two daughters Margarita and Patricia Gonzalez.
Memorial services for Elena Gonzalez will be held at Alamogordo Funeral Home on Friday July 5th, 2019 at 3:30 PM. Any flower arrangements may be sent to The Alamogordo Funeral Home.
The Gonzalez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019