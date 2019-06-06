|
Elidia (Lily) M. Hernandez
Alamogordo - Elidia (Lily) M. Hernandez, 86, peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on March 24, 1933 in Alpine, Texas to Eliseo and Natividad M Hernandez.
Lily was a humble, compassionate and generous woman. She loved to dance and was the life of the party.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Gonzales (David); sons, Manuel Orosco (Monica), Michael Hernandez, James Hernandez, George Hernandez; brothers, Joe Hernandez, Eliseo (Lyso) Hernandez, Jr. (Ginny); sisters, Dolores H Torres, Virginia Martinez (Ubaldo); fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Natividad Hernandez; siblings, Ernesto Hernandez and Cenaida Sherbandy.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 10:30 am on Friday June 7, 2019 Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
The Vigil with Rosary for Elidia Hernandez will be recited at 10:30 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.
Graveside service for Elidia (Lily) M Hernandez will take place at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Patricio Hernandez, Joey Torres, Valdo Martinez, Joe Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez, and Pilar Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers include Great Grandchildren.
The Hernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 6, 2019