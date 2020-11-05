Elizabeth Anne Gordon



La Luz - What's not to love about this beautiful redhead? She was sweet to her family, a gourmet cook, loved her dogs, made powerful margaritas, and was so cool she even worked at the New York World's Fair in 1964.



Elizabeth Anne Gordon (Beth Anne), a long-time resident of La Luz, NM, passed away unexpectedly, October 31, 2020, doing one of the things she always enjoyed: traveling to a dog show. She leaves behind her husband, Retired Air Force Major John S. Gordon, loving brother, John Freilich (Pam), best friend, Molly Townsley (Joe), devoted cousin, Mike Magenheim (Nancy), loving niece, Lisa Wirkner (James), brother-in-law, Jim Gordon, amazing family members, and incredible friends scattered throughout the U.S.; and we can't forget the greyhounds, Holly and Maddie.



Beth Anne was born in New York City (the Bronx), January 18, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Sidney H. and Esther Freilich. While living in the Bronx, Beth Anne graduated from the nationally recognized Bronx High School of Science. From there she received her B.S. in Chemistry from St. Lawrence University and her M.A. in Science Education from the Ohio State University. It was while she was attending OSU that she met her husband John. They then embarked on a lifetime of travelling the USA, while pursuing their individual careers, before finally settling down in La Luz, NM.



Beth Anne enjoyed a long-and-varied career, starting as an elementary school teacher in New York City for one year, and then going to work for Time-Life in their Science Books division. While she and her husband were living in Phoenix, AZ, Beth Anne gained experience in Medical Technology, going on to become manager of the Medical Technology Lab at the Bedford VA Hospital in Massachusetts. Eventually, she converted her career trajectory into military acquisition when she became a buyer and then contracting officer for the USAF. She retired from that position while working at Holloman AFB. Beth Anne also served for 23 years in the USAF Reserve. No matter what field she was working in, Beth Anne always brought exceptional passion, drive, and professionalism to her work.



Over the years, Beth Anne & John enjoyed numerous outdoor activities including backpacking, technical rock climbing, tandem-bicycling, ballooning and sailing. She was also active in the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Greyhound Kennel Club, American Kennel Club, Southwest Coursing Club, Chaparral Kennel Club, Native Plant Society, and Wine & Vine Club. She was especially devoted to her Whippets and Greyhounds: there was no better way to start the day than take a walk out in the back country with her dogs.



Beth Anne always considered her neighbors as family and enjoyed hosting dinners and cocktail parties for the crew. Her generous friendship and prickly pear margaritas will be sadly missed by her fantastic Lower Cottonwood Canyon Family: Kerrin, Tom, Joan, George, Tommy, Dani, Randy, April, Charles, and Bill.



A private celebration of life will be held. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the P.E.O. Sisterhood.









