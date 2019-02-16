|
|
Ella R. Arvizu-Clark, 91
Beloved Wife, Mother, and Friend to Many.
Ella R. Arvizu-Clark, 91-year-old Alamogordo resident, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Alamogordo Aristocrat Assisted Living after a long illness.
She was born February 21, 1927, in Bisbee, Arizona, the second youngest of 11 children to Francisco Rodriguez and Dolores Haro Rodriguez. She was married to Walter E. Arvizu of Douglas, Arizona for 54 years, and after his death in 2001, she was remarried to John Calvin Clark in 2006. She was noted for her spiritual devotion and as a wife, mother, and matriarch of the family and all who were in need of counseling and prayer.
She is survived by her husband, John and his daughter Tamara Walker, two sons Dan E. and Eli Arvizu, 11 grandchildren Joshua, Angela, Betsy, Kayley, Tecia, Christopher, Calvin, Kylea, Stephanie, Justin, and Lindsay, and 8 great grandchildren in whom she delighted. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces from the Arvizu and Rodriquez clans of Arizona and New Mexico.
A funeral service for Mrs. Arvizu-Clark will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, at the Alamogordo Funeral Chapel with Elwin Roach officiating. Interment will be in the Monte Vista Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Alamogordo Funeral Home, 2301 First St., on Tuesday, February 19th, from 5-8 p.m. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to The Pathfinder Ministries at https://www.godfire.net.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019