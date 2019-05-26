|
|
Elma Joan (McCuan) Malott
Alamogordo - Born May 16, 1931 in Huntington County, IN.
Graduated from Converse High School and Indianapolis Nursing School
Joan leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Donald Malott, five children, Dean and David McCuan of Phoenix, AZ, Cindy McCuan of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (McCuan) Winburn (Jake) of Indianapolis, IN and Mindy McCuan of Alamogordo, NM, brother, John Charles of Swayzee, IN, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She worked as an OB/Gyn nurse for 36 years at the Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, NM where she became a mother figure for service men.
Joan was a generous, loving person who welcomed the neighborhood children to enjoy her home baked cookies and the never empty fruit bowl. She loved going to El Paso with her friends to shop and have lunch which always turned into an adventure. When family and friends came to visit, Joan took pride in giving them the NM tour. She loved to sew; made many of her children's and their friends' beautiful clothes. She worked nights and cared for her children in the day. Sleep was a precious commodity, but she carried on tirelessly and raised five admirable children.
In later years, Joan married the love of her life and moved back to Indiana. She has enjoyed traveling, crocheting afghans for all her children, grandchildren, friends, patients at the Children's Hospital as well as some red, white, and blue ones for veterans. Joan loved her flowers and could be seen stopping to admire their beauty. When someone came to visit, she loved going shopping, having lunch and being outdoors. She had a unique contagious laugh that would always make you smile, and people were attracted to her charismatic personality.
Joan enjoyed Mother's Day this year having breakfast at her favorite restaurant, visits and phone calls from her children; reading the many cards she received from family and friends; admiring the flowers from her ever faithful (adopted) son Paul from Holloman AFB living in his native Hawaii. She passed peacefully the morning after.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 26, 2019