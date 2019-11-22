|
Eloise B. Parker passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 in Alamogordo. She was born in San Augustin, New Mexico on December 9, 1926.
She grew up and attended school in Las Vegas, New Mexico. On June 15, 1961 she married Orlo L. Parker who was a member of the United States Air Force stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. They enjoyed military life in numerous locations around the world. Eloise was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary becoming state president 2004-2005. She loved helping veterans. Eloise loved animals, she leaves behind Toby and Missy, our two cats.
She is survived by her husband, Orlo; her sister, Sally Torres of Santa Fe, New Mexico; cousins, Frank and Virginia Franko of Trementina, New Mexico; and very good friend, Georgene.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Merenciana Lucero, and Gregorio and Ramoncita Lucero, the uncle and aunt that raised her.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00am at Post 7686 700 Highway 70 West. Potluck lunch will be served after the service. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019