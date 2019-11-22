Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
VFW Post 7686
700 Highway 70 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Parker


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise Parker Obituary
Eloise B. Parker passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 in Alamogordo. She was born in San Augustin, New Mexico on December 9, 1926.

She grew up and attended school in Las Vegas, New Mexico. On June 15, 1961 she married Orlo L. Parker who was a member of the United States Air Force stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. They enjoyed military life in numerous locations around the world. Eloise was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary becoming state president 2004-2005. She loved helping veterans. Eloise loved animals, she leaves behind Toby and Missy, our two cats.

She is survived by her husband, Orlo; her sister, Sally Torres of Santa Fe, New Mexico; cousins, Frank and Virginia Franko of Trementina, New Mexico; and very good friend, Georgene.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Merenciana Lucero, and Gregorio and Ramoncita Lucero, the uncle and aunt that raised her.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00am at Post 7686 700 Highway 70 West. Potluck lunch will be served after the service. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of the United States.

Alamogordo Funeral Home has been entrusted with her loving care. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -