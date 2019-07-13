Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Enrique C. Flores


1928 - 2019
Enrique C. Flores Obituary
Enrique C Flores

Alamogordo - Enrique C. Flores, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on July 9, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 23, 1928 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Enrique C. Flores and Adelaida Careno.

Enrique (Henry) retired after 31 years working for Raytheon Company. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an outstanding role model and would sing and dance with his grandchildren. He loved spending time with family, deer hunting with his sons and brothers-in-law, tinkering in his garage and traveling. His family and friends will always remember his smile, great counsel and sacrifice.

Survived by Consuelo Carabajal Flores his loving wife of 69 years; sons, Antonio Flores, Fred Flores (Yolanda), Mario Flores, and daughters; Adelaide Aragon, Marcia Flores, Mary Marta Lindstrom and Delia Irma Gallegos (David). 22 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, his brothers Jose Flores (Helen), Raul Flores, and sister Maria Louisa Gonzalez.

He is also survived by many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons; Enrique Flores Jr., Jose Armando Flores, two grandchildren and sister Christina Montoya.

Visitation is at 9:00 a.m. and rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of the resurrection will be celebrated following the rosary at 10:00 a.m. with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.

Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Leandrita Ortega; , Ambercare- Hospice, Alicia, Nicole, and Beth for their gentle compassionate care and the Alzhemer's Association, N.M. Chapter.

The Flores family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 13 to July 16, 2019
