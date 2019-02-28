|
Ernest A Stone, age 92, of Alamogordo, NM, went home to be with his Savior Monday, February 25, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Ernie was born February 3, 1927 near Weed, NM to Annie Ruby (Donaghe) Stone and Claude Brooks Stone.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen M (Cady) Stone; their 5 children, Neil Stone and his wife Patti, Kevin Stone, Amy Stone-Morse, Ernie Stone and his wife Alicia, and Billy Stone; 10 grandchildren, Brooke Stone, Justin Stone, Ashley Craig, Bree Miller, Brent Morse, Brandon Morse, Jared Stone, Madison Stone, Cody Stone, Noah Stone; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernest was a pioneer in the Sacramento area where he worked as a farmer, rancher, goat herder, and logger. Later he ran the family shoe shop business in Alamogordo, NM.
The family will have a viewing Friday, March 1, 2019, at Alamogordo Funeral Home 5:00-7:00 pm. He will be put to rest Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:00 am at Berean Independent Baptist Church followed by burial services in Miller Flats at Lusk Cemetery.
The Stone family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019