Ernesto Miguel Martinez
La Luz - If we could see the world though the eyes of a child, we would see the Magic in everything.
On Friday the 18th of September, Little Ernie, who saw the magic in everyone and everything was called home by our Lord. Ernie was born on June 25th, 1999, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He graduated from Academy Del Sol in 2018. Ernie loved everyone he met immensely, he could see the best in every situation. He was optimistic and pictured a world where he could help, provide and educate people in ways to better themselves and others. He loved to garden; to him it was an art form which let him bring life into the world and give back to those around him. He also enjoyed riding horses, hunting, scuba diving, and helping with the local robotics team. Ernie was selfless and always had a joke to make those around him smile. He had a heart of gold and a loud contagious laugh.
Ernie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruben Martinez, James Charles Coyle and Janet Larue Rush.
Ernie is survived by his mother, Deborah Martinez; his father and step mother, Ernesto Martinez and Susana Gutierrez de Martinez; his three sisters, Jannette Kresser and her husband Volker and son Ethan, Adelina Martinez and Ximena Ortiz; his brother, Leonardo Ortiz; his grandmother, Otomi Martinez; as well as a great many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Ernie's services will be held at Alamogordo Funeral Home on First Street at 11 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020. A reception will follow at 1093 U.S. Hwy 82 under the cottonwood tree, until 6 pm.
The Martinez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
