Ernie Haymes
Ernie Haymes

Alamogordo - Ernie R. Haymes,75, passed away suddenly at his home in Alamogordo, NM, June 23, 2020.

Ernie was born in Silver City, New Mexico, on March 28, 1945, to Ernest Ray Haymes, Sr. and Mary Marie May. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Flores, and his brother, Jimmy Haymes. Ernie is survived by his children, Rodney, Ernie, Bobby, and Derrick, and grandchildren.

He is also survived by cousins and dear friends and you know who you are!

An outdoor gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 am for Ernie Haymes on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the home of Butch Holland, 2207 Walker Road, Alamogordo, NM.

The Haymes family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home. Cremation has already taken place.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
