Ernie-Lee Miller
La Luz - Ernie-Lee Miller, 89, better known as "Ma" to those who love her most, passed away surrounded by family and friends on September 3, 2020. She was born January 27, 1931 in Duro, NM.
She was a true Otero County Pioneer Women whose love for this community is shown by the works she has done for Alamogordo Founders Park, which are not only beautiful artistically but are also based on the appreciation and understanding of the people and the history of the Tularosa Basin. Ernie-Lee was a renowned artist whose amazing artwork hangs in homes and businesses throughout New Mexico and the world.
She was met in heaven by her husband, Don and her two sons, Don Lee and Scott.
She is survived by her daughter Tonya WilliamSon, her husband Rick and their children Levi and Shyla WilliamSon and Tim and Amber Carroll. She is also survived by Scott's wife, Donna Miller and their children Lacy and Fawna Miller and Shannon and Chelsea Miller. She treasured her loving great grandchildren, Tayler, Conner and Kaylee WilliamSon, and Aubrey and Zane Carroll.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ernie-Lee's life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Miller home, 110 Griffin Road, La Luz. Please bring a covered dish and join the family after the celebration, for an old-fashioned country reception.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tularosa Basin Historical Society.
The Miller family has entrusted the cremation arrangements to PCS.