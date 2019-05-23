Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Alamogordo, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eufelia Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eufelia "Effie" Gutierrez


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eufelia "Effie" Gutierrez Obituary
Eufelia "Effie" Gutierrez

Clovis, NM. - Eufelia "Effie" Gutierrez, of Clovis, NM died Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday May 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM.

Effie was born December 30, 1948 in Roswell, NM to Juanita Lujan. She married Antonio Gutierrez July 15, 1967 in Alamogordo, NM. Effie enjoyed listening o music, shooting rabbits, and hanging out with her grandsons.

Survivors include: her daughter; Jackie Burns (Billy) of Clovis, NM, sons; Tony Gutierrez of Clovis, NM, sister; Arcelia Letchfield (Tom) of Albuquerque, NM, and four grandchildren; Dario Chavez, Antonio Gutierrez, Paul Gutierrez, and Miah Gutierrez. She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, and daughter; Narda Gutierrez.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now