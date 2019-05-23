|
Eufelia "Effie" Gutierrez
Clovis, NM. - Eufelia "Effie" Gutierrez, of Clovis, NM died Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday May 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM.
Effie was born December 30, 1948 in Roswell, NM to Juanita Lujan. She married Antonio Gutierrez July 15, 1967 in Alamogordo, NM. Effie enjoyed listening o music, shooting rabbits, and hanging out with her grandsons.
Survivors include: her daughter; Jackie Burns (Billy) of Clovis, NM, sons; Tony Gutierrez of Clovis, NM, sister; Arcelia Letchfield (Tom) of Albuquerque, NM, and four grandchildren; Dario Chavez, Antonio Gutierrez, Paul Gutierrez, and Miah Gutierrez. She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, and daughter; Narda Gutierrez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 23, 2019