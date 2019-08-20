Services
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-0530
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Catholic Church
Eva Chavez Kohlrust


1925 - 2019
Eva Chavez Kohlrust Obituary
Eva Chavez Kohlrust

Alamogordo - EVA CHAVEZ KOHLRUST went to be with the Lord in Heaven on August 8,2019, at the age of 94.

She was born on January 5, 1925 in San Patricio, New Mexico to Transito & Angelita (Chavez) Chavez.

Eva is survived by her children: Irene Ransom (Mike) of Alamogordo N.M., Michael Chavez (Christina) of Las Vegas, N.M., Robert Chavez (Rebecca) of La Luz, N.M., and Albert Chavez (Norma) of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren; Theresa Williams, David Cano, Michael Chavez Jr., Gabriel Chavez, Anthony Chavez, Andrea Chavez, Eric Coyazo, Andrew Padilla, Stacey Vigil, Vennessa Chavez, Aaron Chavez, Susie Montano and Phillip Chavez. Eva was blessed with 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Ava.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Transito & Angelita, husband Donald

Kohlrust, her first husband Carlos C. Chavez, brothers; Ariesto, Ismael, Abeslin, Oziel and Heraldo Chavez, numerous

nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Immaculate Catholic Church on August 23, 2019 with the Rosary at 9:30 and Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Reception at St. Jude Hall following the Mass. Interment will be in Hondo, New Mexico at a later date.

The Kohlrust family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
