Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Tularosa , NM
Evangeline Herrera

Evangeline Herrera Obituary
Evangeline Herrera

Tularosa, NM - Evangeline Duran (Tuti) Herrera, 84, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020.

Evangeline lived in Tularosa all of her life. She was married to the love of her life, Andrew G. Herrera for almost 50 years until his passing in 2004. Evangeline worked for JC Penneys. Most people knew her from the shoe department. She started as a sales clerk and eventually became one of the merchandising managers. After 33 years of working for the company she decided to retire in 1992 to care for her new grandson.

Evangeline was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to many. She was a devout Catholic and her love for the Lord was unwavering. Her favorite thing to do was be with her family. She loved attending games with her "Comadre" Mrs. B and cheering for their grandkids.

Evangeline is survived by her daughter, Brenda and her husband, Philip. She had two grandchildren, Edward and Marcos Barreras. She also had an unofficial adopted son, Francisco Torres.

She is also survived by her siblings, Benjamin Duran and his wife, Dolores; Dorothy Pacheco and her husband, David. In addition, she had many nieces and nephews that she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew G Herrera; her infant son, David Leon Herrera; parents, Bivian and Telesfora Duran; brothers, Raymond and Alfred Duran; her in-laws, Julian and Natalia Herrera; brother-in-law, Martin Herrera; and brother and sister-in-law, Jose and Virginia Gonzales.

Graveside services will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tularosa at 10:00 am on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Pallbearers are Edward Barreras, Marcos Barreras, Coy and Owen Pruitt, Francisco Torres and Toby Carrillo. Honorary pallbearers are Philip Barreras, Ben Duran and David Pacheco.

The Herrera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
