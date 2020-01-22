|
|
Fairy Purifoy-Hanson
Alamogordo - Fairy Sherrod Purifoy-Hanson, 90, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on March 18, 1929 in San Jon, New Mexico to James and Jettie (Thornton) Sherrod.
Fairy earned her Masters Degree in Education and was an elementary school teacher. She accepted Christ into her life at the age of 9 and enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gama.
Survivors include her two daughters, Mary Beth Garrett and husband James and Kathryn McVey; son, Mark Purifoy and wife Melinda; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Allen Sherrod.
The funeral service for Fairy Purifoy-Hanson will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Freeman officiating.
Burial will follow at Portales Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Sean McVey, Joseph Garrett, James Garrett, Gary Black, and Phil Cole.
The Purifoy-Hanson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020