Felix E Sandoval
Tularosa - Felix E Sandoval, 76, passed away in Newport Hills, Washington on June 15, 2018 with his wife at his side. He was born and raised in Tularosa, New Mexico to Jacobo and Virginia (Flores) Sandoval on June 18, 1941. On his eighteenth birthday, Felix joined the U.S. Air Force and served for five years. Upon completion of his military duty Felix enrolled in a small private college and later transferred to the University of New Mexico where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree. Felix worked as a Civil Rights Specialist for the U.S. Department of Education in San Francisco and Seattle, and retired after more than 20 years as an employee of the Federal Government.
Felix was an avid reader, coached his children's athletic teams and was an active spectator at his children and grandchildren's games and concerts, had a passion for tending to his fruit trees, barbecuing, telling stories, laughing and spending time with family and friends. He was also a long-time Oakland Raider fan and tailgater.
Felix is survived by his wife of nearly forty-nine years, Olivia, two children, Maria Elena, Mark (Gail), three grandchildren, Max, Olivia and Zach and his brother, Jack, as well as aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Felix's life will take place on Friday, July 19th, at 10 am at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa. Reception to follow.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019