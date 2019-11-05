|
|
Fern Frances Williams
Alamogordo - Fern Frances Williams, born October 16, 1919 in Bonnie, Illinois passed away on October 19, 2019 at 100 years of age. She married Charles Leslie "Les" Williams in 1939. Les proceeded her in death in 1986.
Together they had 4 children, Donna Garlington, Karen Fry, Michael Williams and Debra Faverino. Also, 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was a devoted Christian serving the Seventh Day Adventist church by playing the organ and making her famous sweet potato casserole.
She dedicated most of her life volunteering. She volunteered at The Boys and Girls club, La Luz Elementary school, and various hospitals, well into her 90's. Fern met her life goal of living to 100 and outliving all 5 of her siblings.
She is preceded in death by Les Williams, Debra Faverino and Donna Garlington.
When asked what she owed to a long life, she laughingly stated "stay out of trouble".
Memorial service for Fern Williams will be held at 3pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mountain View Church located at 1900 23rd street, Alamogordo. Pastor Anthony Torres will be officiating.
The Williams family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019