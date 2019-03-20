|
|
Florencia Preciado
Alamogordo - Florencia (Medina) Preciado, 75 passed away on March 9, 2019. Florence was born on August 28, 1943 to Juan Medina and Canuto Servirta. August 28th remained her birthday until about five years ago when she visited the Social Security office and discovered that she was actually born on August 29th.
Florence married her first husband, Carlos Antonio Balderrama in 1964. They were blessed with two children, Estevan and Edwardo. Their time spent as a family was cut short due to the unexpected death of Carlos in 1973. Florence later met Louis Preciado and married him in 1975. With this union, Louis brought children Maria, Veronica, Albert, Alex, Angie, Louis, Matthew, and Joe to join Florence and the boys. Florence and Louis completed their blended family when they welcomed the baby of the family, Juanito.
Florence's life revolved around her family, whether it be going fishing and swimming with Estevan, Edwardo, and Carlos at Barnum's Park in Denver or later going camping with the newly joined family that Louis and she had together. Even though Florence and Louis had a full house and family, they continued to enjoy their early years of being a "couple" by going to the Backdoor to dance. When the children were growing up, you could always find Florence at the Optimist baseball fields cheering on her boys. She loved cooking and always had an open kitchen and house to anyone who went over, including all the children's friends. Florence loved playing bingo, card games, and shopping at the Family Dollar Store. Special times in her life included road trips with Dora and Ernie. Throughout her life, Florence always had a dog as a companion; however, she always named them either Bingo or Chico. If anyone asks for a memory of Florence, a good deal of people will say that it is of her sitting at the kitchen bar, a cigarette burning, a cup of coffee in her hand, and a novella playing on the television in the background.
Florence is survived by children Maria, Veronica, Albert (Ken), Alex, Angie (Ernest), Louis (Becky), Estevan (Kelly), Edwardo (Amanda), Joe (Anna), daughters in law Sabrina Bingham and Mary Ellen, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild. She is also survived by her only remaining sister, Maggie Montoya. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, son in law Robert Lerma, and children Matthew and Juan.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The rosary will be recited on March 22, 2019 at 10:00 at Alamogordo Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A special thanks goes to Estevan Lerma for taking such good care of his grandma.
The Preciado family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home. To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019