Frances Stirman
Frances Stirman

Alamogordo - Frances Stirman, 82, passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Portales, New Mexico to the late Parker and Juanita Stirman. She was a teacher and girl's basketball coach for the Alamogordo Public Schools for 25 years. She was a beloved aunt who loved the outdoors and her Dallas Cowboys.

Survivors include her two nephews, Ronald (Antionette) Massey and Jeffery (Noreen) Massey; two great nephews, Luke-Dakota (Travis) Massey and Jordan Massey; four great nieces, Dara Massey, Shannon Massey, Myriah Escajeda, and Jalan Massey; five great-great nephews and five great-great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Massey and her nephew, Darrell Massey.

Visitation for Frances will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, occupancy at the visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at a time. Further, attendance at the graveside is limited to 5 people as well. Please practice social distancing at all times. Thank you for adhering to the Department of Health mandate.

The Stirman family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
