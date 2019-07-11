|
Frances Teller
(July 17, 1931-July 7, 2019)
Frances N. Teller, 87, a longtime resident of Alamogordo, passed away peacefully at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, July 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Frances, was born on July 17, 1931 in San Angelo, Texas to Norman and Ruby Rogers. She attended school in San Angelo graduating from high school with the class of 1949. She attended San Angelo Junior College studying accounting. While in college Frances worked for her father in the family grocery store and became a talented floral designer for a local flower shop. She married the love of her life PFC. Robert W. "Bob" Teller on August 15, 1951. The young newlyweds moved to El Paso, Texas immediately after their wedding ceremony as her new PFC husband only had a 3 day pass from the US Army at Ft. Bliss Texas. After separating from the Army the couple moved to Alamogordo where Bob was employed on White Sands Proving Ground. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage before Bob passed in 2013. Frances lived in Alamogordo the rest of her life. She was a very caring, giving and devoted wife and mother who was the anchor for her family. She was the perfect role model of a Woman, Mother and Grandmother as she mentored her daughters, granddaughters and daughters-in-law who have become exceptional mothers and grandmothers.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was involved with Chancel Choir, United Methodist Women, and taught Pre K Sunday school for several years.
Frances and Bob, were very active members of several local square dance clubs and served as officers on the local and state level and were inducted into the New Mexico Square and Round Dance Hall of Fame in 2012.
Frances is survived by her four children, Lorraine Lockey and husband John (Jack) of Albuquerque, Steve Teller and wife Rene' of Alamogordo, Janet Holmgren and husband Wilfred (Wolf) of Woodward, Ok., and Dave Teller and wife Mae of Lake Sumner, NM. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Norman Rogers Junior, her sister Norma Johnson and her husband Robert W. "Bob" Teller.
A funeral service for Frances will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Alamogordo Funeral Home, located at 2301 E. First St. in Alamogordo with Pastor Kelly McQaig officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at Monte Vista Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New Mexico .
The Teller family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
