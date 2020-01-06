Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisca Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisca "Kika" Swanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisca "Kika" Swanson Obituary
Francisca "Kika" Swanson

Alamogordo - Francisca "Kika" Swanson, 81 years, Alamogordo, NM, went with her Lord January 1, 2020.

"Kika" was a beloved member of the ICC church and touched many through her community service throughout many years.

From the family home are son Michael A. Swanson and granddaughter Victoria Swanson. She leaves one daughter, Frances -Swanson Griego and her granddaughter Isabel Marie. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in everlasting life by her Husband, Ronald A. Swanson and her son Eric G. Swanson.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church with rosary to follow at 10:30 am, and mass at 11:00 am with burial to follow at the Alamogordo Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -