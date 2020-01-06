|
Francisca "Kika" Swanson
Alamogordo - Francisca "Kika" Swanson, 81 years, Alamogordo, NM, went with her Lord January 1, 2020.
"Kika" was a beloved member of the ICC church and touched many through her community service throughout many years.
From the family home are son Michael A. Swanson and granddaughter Victoria Swanson. She leaves one daughter, Frances -Swanson Griego and her granddaughter Isabel Marie. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in everlasting life by her Husband, Ronald A. Swanson and her son Eric G. Swanson.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church with rosary to follow at 10:30 am, and mass at 11:00 am with burial to follow at the Alamogordo Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020