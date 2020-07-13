Francisco Sosa, Jr.



Las Cruces - Francisco Sosa, Jr passed away peacefully in Las Cruces at Mesilla Valley Hospice on July 5 with his significant other of 25 years, Maria Armendariz ,at his side.



Francisco was born in Edinburg,Tx on July 27th 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco Sosa Senior and Caretina G Sosa and his sister Adelina S Trejo.



Francisco is survived by his two sons Anthony and Able Sosa; his granddaughter, Samantha Sosa and great granddaughter, Ariana Sosa; his two grandsons, Andrew and Able, Jr Sosa; and his sisters, Armandina S. Rios and Sylvia Imelda S. Guerra. Francisco had 3 nieces and 13 nephews.



He proudly served in the United States Airforce Reserves for 26 years, eight of those years were active duty. During his time in the Air Force, Francisco served two tours in Vietnam and traveled to Thailand, Philippines,Spain among other state side bases. He worked at Hollomon AFB Test Track and White Sands Missile Range. He was also a security guard at Gerald Champion Hospital and Alamo Security in Alamogordo. Francisco had a great sense of humor and was always smiling.



He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Services will be held in Edinburg,TX and are pending.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store