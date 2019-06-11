Services
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-0530
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Alamogordo Elks Lodge
2290 Hamilton Road
Alamogordo, NM
Alamogordo, NM - Frank Halstead, 89, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on November 10, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to Wilfred and Beatrice (Yerky) Halstead.

The grieving family of Lt. Col. Frank C. Halstead announces that their loved one has slipped these surly bonds of earth and has winged his way to his eternal home where he will await his loved ones to include his wife of 50 years, Ethel Halstead, his daughters, Kathy Halstead, Patricia Kiscadon, Amanda Giannetti, and Deborah Morgan; sons, Keith Halstead and Tom Reed. Frank also had ten grand children, twenty-one great-grand children and one great-great grand daughter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Halstead, father, Wilfred Halstead.

All friends are invited to join the family at a memorial service for Frank Halstead held at the Alamogordo Elks Lodge (2290 Hamilton Road, Alamogordo NM 88310) Saturday June 15th at 10:30am followed by a reception at the same location.

The Halstead family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from June 11 to June 14, 2019
