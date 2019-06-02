|
|
Franklin Herrera
Alamogordo - Franklin Ruben Joe Herrera, 74
Franklin J Herrera, 74, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on November 2, 1944 in Socorro, New Mexico to Pablo and Margaret (Ortiz) Herrera.
Franklin loved reading, hiking, painting, pencil art and most of all, teaching. He will be remembered for his compassionate heart and great love for his family, friends, and neighbors.
Survivors include his daughter, Raquel Herrera of Mangum, OK; six sisters, Dolores (Bob) Borges of Temple, TX, Gloria (Michael ) Gonzales of Long Beach, CA, Mary (Krist) Marinoff of Vanais Heights, MN, Carmen (Mark ) Kendrick of Lillian, AL, Juanita (Paul ) Bettcher of Hugo, MN, Fidela (Victor) Prado of Farmington, NM; three brothers, Richard Herrera of Alamogordo, NM, James Michael Herrera of Las Cruces, NM, Anthony (Lori) Herrera of Alamogordo, NM; three stepsons, Chris Hill, Marcos Hill, Lary Hill, Jr.; two stepdaughters, Elena Scott and Alexandria Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Hill Herrera; parents Margaret and Pablo Herrera; sister, Rebecca Hewitt; brothers, Paul B Herrera and Telesfor DeLara.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Barnard and Mark Kendrick.
The Vigil with Rosary for Franklin Herrera will be recited at 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Martin Cornejo , Celebrant.
Burial will be held at a later date at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Mark Borges, Chris Kiskadon, Max Romero, Larry Hill, Marcos Hill, and Juan Delgado.
Honorary pallbearers are Claude Holguin, John Norris, and Gilbert McGana.
The Herrera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 2, 2019