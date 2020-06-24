Franklin "Lobo" MontoyaAlamogordo - Franklin "Lobo" Montoya went with our Lord Jesus Christ on the 23rd of April, 2020.Lobo as he was fondly known was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on May 5, 1964. He was a graduate of Carrizozo High School in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Franklin worked for Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company. He loved playing the guitar and singing, he also played the drums for everyone.He leaves behind, 3 daughters Mandy and son Carmelo, Vero and Angelica Montoya. His Mom Jessie and Benny Granados, 2 sisters Melissa and Chito Cayazo, Brenda Montoya. Lots of Nephews and Nieces, as well as close friend Monica Ortiz, who stayed with him until the day he died.No services will be held at this time.His is preceded in death by his father Frank Montoya.