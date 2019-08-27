|
|
Fred L Tidwell
Alamogordo - Fred L. Tidwell, 82, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019 at his home in Alamogordo NM. Fred was born on 11/16/1936 in Artesia NM to Warren and Eunice Tidwell.
After enlisting in the Army and serving in the Korean War, Fred was a savvy entrepreneur who started Tidwell Plumbing Co. in 1962, Tidwell Motor Lines and Tidwell Mobile Home Sales in 1977 and had several other successful business ventures. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home, golfing, breeding
and racing horses and getting lots of speeding tickets.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda (Smith) Tidwell, sons Todd S. and Tab L. Tidwell, all of Alamogordo NM, and his brother Charles Tidwell of Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren Erica and Justin Tidwell of Phoenix, AZ, Tyler L. Tidwell of Alamogordo NM, and Hadley Tidwell of Alamogordo NM, niece, Rachel (Dvorak) Olson of San Diego, CA and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Warren and mother Eunice, his first wife, Faye (Lane) Tidwell, son, Thad Z. Tidwell, grandchild Shania Tidwell, brothers, Bill Tidwell, Dan Tidwell, Jerry Tidwell, Ronnie Tidwell, sisters Elizabeth Broocke, Alma Means, and Margie Tidwell.
Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Tidwell, Todd S. Tidwell, Tab L. Tidwell, Tyler L. Tidwell, Dave Smith, Dave Wallace, Buddy Sanford, Joe Smith, B.J. Miller, Linn Ellison Jr., Patrick S. Martin, Matt Nix, James Havens and Jimmy Yee.
Services will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30th 2019. A lunch reception will take place at the family home directly thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Fred L. Tidwell at <https://act.alz.org>.
The Tidwell family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019