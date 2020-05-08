|
Gary McGinnis
Alamogordo - Gary L. McGinnis (Ret. Master Sgt.) passed away May 4, 2020 after several months of illness. He was born July 30, 1934 to Joseph (Joe) and Wava (Lamm) McGinnis in Kincaid, Kansas.
He earned a bachelor degree in business. He served 24 years in the USAF serving in the Korean war and the Vietnam war. His tour of duty included Holloman AFB, NM, Lakenheath, England, Luke AFB ,AZ and Okanawa, Japan. After separating from the Air Force he work for Northrop in Saudi Arabia for 5 1/2 years and later in the prison system in Haskell, TX.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years Bettie McGinnis, and son Sgt. Major Lonnie Rolls.
He is survived by his Son Kenny McGinnis and wife Judy of Parks city, KS and granddaughter Tara Lynn (Devan).
Daughter Debra Davis and husband Ken of Buckeye, AZ and grandchildren, Master Sgt. Gary Jon Roe and wife Renalyn, Lonnie Roe (LeShell) Cassey Davis (Amy), Ashley Davis.
Daughter-n-law Kathy Rolls of Orangeburg, SC and grandchildren Shannon Goff, Misty Strickland (Darren), Amanda Rolls (Brian) and Abby Seals. 27 Great grandchildren. Sister-n-law and caregiver Virginia and Paul Darnold.
A memorial will be held Monte Vista Cemetery at a later date.
