Alamogordo, NM - TSGT Gary M. Nonnenmacher, retired, 49, formerly of Honesdale, PA, died at his residence in Alamogordo, NM, on 10 August 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard F. Nonnenmacher and Joyce A. Nonnenmacher. (Varcoe)
Gary was born in Honesdale, PA, on 24 August 1970, and was a 1988 graduate of Honesdale High School. He served in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 2008. During his time in the Air Force he earned many decorations, medals, and commendations. Some of those included were the Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf, Air Force Outstanding Unit award With 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with service Star, Armed Forces Medal. He had various assignments from 2003-2008, culminating as Assistant support Section Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Group, 49th Fighter Wing, Holloman AFB, NM. During that period, he managed 50 crew chiefs and was responsible for over 4,000 maintenance actions.
Upon his retirement in 2008, he went to work for Alamo Auto Center. During his 11 years there he went above and beyond his job title to help anyone in need no questions asked. Gary was so caring and loving and would go without just to make sure the people he loved and even strangers were taken care of.
Gary is survived by his children, Anthony Thomas and his wife Michelle, Summer Foree and her husband Charles; his grandchildren, Tatiana, Taviana, Johnny, Aiden and Lila; his siblings, Joseph Nonnenmacher, Robert Nonnenmacher, Thomas Nonnenmacher and Janice Klinkiewicz, Susan Baker and husband Lee, Barbara Young, Martin Nonnenmacher and Judy Patten, and several nieces and nephews
A memorial service will he held on Thursday, 20 Aug 2020 at 4PM at Scenic Chapel (formerly Hamilton O'Dell Funeral Home) on Scenic Drive in Alamogordo, NM, with a reception to follow at Mountain View Church. Final interment is planned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.
Rather than sending flowers, the family is requesting that you make a monetary donation to Wounded Warriors
