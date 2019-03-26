|
|
Gene Humphrey
Alamogordo - Gene Humphrey, 87, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on November 18, 1931 in Lathrop, Missouri to Thomas and Katherine (Anderson) Humphrey.
Gene moved to Alamogordo in 1964. He served in the United States Air Force and worked at Holloman AFB for 8 years before buying the Radio Shack store which he managed for 15 years before retiring. Gene volunteered with RSVP, served as President of the Alamogordo Rotary, Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and had a love for baseball. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Eldeen Humphrey, his two sons, Michael Humphrey of Chandler, AZ and Charles Humphrey and wife Kristi of Chaparral, NM; and grandson, John Humphrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Thomas Humphrey; sons, Roger Humphrey and Allen Humphrey; and daughter, Deborah Humphrey.
The memorial service for Gene Humphrey will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Bill Heithold officiating.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or .
The Humphrey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019