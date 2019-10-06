|
George Cookey
Alamogordo -
George U Cookey, 81, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born in 1937 in Springfield, Illinois. George grew up in Tucson, Arizona where he enjoyed working with cattle and horses. He also worked in the family business.
George moved his family to Alamogordo in 1964 to operate his own business for several years before going to work as a computer systems operator for several defense contracts at White Sands. He also continued his life long love of quarter horse ownership and riding.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Cookey and mother, Emma Cookey.
George is survived by his wife, Susie; his son, Niels; daughter, Diane Brady and their spouses; a stepson, Chris Jensen. He was a proud grandfather to Michael and Gary Cookey and his four great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following at 11:00 AM.
A private burial will follow at a later date.
The Cookey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019