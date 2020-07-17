George Klinekole



Mescalero - George Gordon Klinekole was born on March 12, 1951 in Staten Island, NY to Phoebe Chino & George Klinekole who preceded him in death.



He passed away on July 6, 2020 in El Paso,



He was a very proud veteran who served our country for 14 ½ years in the Air Force. He served many tours in Korea, Thailand, and various bases in the United States.



He worked at Holloman Air Force Base at the High Speed Test Track for 15 years. He also worked at the Inn of the Mountain Gods for many years. Prior to his retirement in December 2019, he worked for the Mescalero Apache Tribal Gaming Commission for 14 years.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Christine Klinekole, his children Laurie Morton of Pueblo, CO., Donna Morton Hernandez(Michael) of Deming, NM, Samuel Klinekole (Devon) of Alamogordo, NM, Julia Klinekole of the family home, & Stewart Klinekole of Albuquerque, NM. Proud grandpa of Michael, Jr, Matthew, Joshua, Melina, Kaeden, Tristan, Kellen, Xander, Noelle, & Kamdyn & great-granddaughter, Melody. He loved all of his grandchildren very much and was proud of all of them. He is also survived by sisters Sharon Carr of Tx, Lauretta Klinekole of Mescalero, brothers Kevin, Patrick, Robert, & Douglas Klinekole, all of Mescalero & Daynne Klinekole of Tx., and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceeded in death by brothers Gary & Frank Klinekole and nephew Frank Klinekole, Jr.



He will be greatly missed, especially his dancing at gourd dances & Kiowa Apache Blackfeet which he always looked forward to going to in Oklahoma. Services will be Monday, July 20th at 10 A.M. at the St. Joseph's Apache Mission Church in Mescalero, NM and will be laid to rest at the Mescalero Cemetery following the service.









