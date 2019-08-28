|
|
George Leo Populo
Alamogordo - George Leo Populo, 84, passed away on August 20, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on February 22, 1935 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania to Lawrence and Katherine Populo. On March 26, 1959 he married Jorita Ann Miller, who preceded him in death in 1999 after 40 years of marriage.
He retired from the United States Air Force at Holloman Air Force Base in 1978 after 26 years of service. He moved to Alamogordo that year and remained a resident of Alamogordo ever since.
He is survived by his four adult children, Daniel Populo of Hamilton, OH, Debra Populo of Alamogordo, NM, James Populo and his wife Melody of Mesa, AZ, and Aaron Populo and his wife Chundra of Alamogordo, NM. He has two grandchildren, Myriah Pujat and her husband Adam of Mesa, AZ, and Anthony Populo and his wife Elisabeth of Phoenix, AZ; and three great grandsons Ashton, Archer, and Axel Pujat. He is also survived by three siblings, Lawrence John Populo of McKees Rocks, PA, Catherine Mance of Oakdale, PA, and Ann Gilbertson of Park River, ND.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Katherine Populo of McKees Rocks, PA, and his sister Clara Buehmann of Boynton Beach, FL.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Scenic Chapel.
The Populo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019