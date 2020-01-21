|
|
George Ramos Rodriguez
George Ramos Rodriguez, 62 was called to heaven on December 27, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. due to an auto accident. When he passed away he was surrounded by his family whom will miss him dearly. George was born on May 9, 1957 in Tularosa, N.M. to George and Frances Rodriguez. He resided in Alamogordo, N.M. until he graduated from Alamogordo Senior High School in 1975. He then moved to Albuquerque, N.M. where he resided until his time of death.
George loved dancing, traveling and fishing. He was employed by Bob Turner Ford Co. for twenty-four years as an Auto Parts Manager. FIe is survived by his mother, Frances (Kika), his brothers Frank and his wife Maria, Carlos and his wife Susan and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Sr. His grandparents Ciraco and Telesfora Ramos and Donicio and Maria Rodriguez. Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 705 Delaware Ave. Alamogordo, N.M. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020