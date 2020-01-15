|
George Van Gilder
Alamogordo, NM - George E Van Gilder passed away on January 9, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico with family at his side. Both his family and friends will miss him. He was born on April 11, 1934 in Cushing, Oklahoma to Harold and Ruth Van Gilder. George married Tad Shipley on November 27, 1953 and they were married almost 65 years.
He graduated from Ada High School in 1953 and then went to play football for University of Tulsa for two years before joining the Army. George had a very interesting career in the American space program. He installed radio communications for many of the programs including Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and Shuttle missions. He assisted in the first several Cape Canaveral shuttle launches as well as assisting with the shuttle landing in Alamogordo in 1982. He and Tad enjoyed many travels over the years and wonderful memories with family and friends in Alamogordo, as well as Lake Texhoma.
Survivors include his daughter Georgia Wright, and her husband James of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Leah Reome, and her husband Mark of Las Cruces, NM and son Kurt Van Gilder and his wife Kimberly of Gallup, NM; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren also survive him. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, and father Harold and wife Loretta "Tad" Van Gilder.
A memorial service will be announced later. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the or Mesilla Valley Hospice.
A memorial service will be announced later. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the or Mesilla Valley Hospice.

The Van Gilder family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel (formerly Hamilton O'Dell Funeral Home) to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020