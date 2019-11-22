|
|
Gerald Marvin Craft
Gerald Marvin Craft passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2019 surrounded by his family. "Jerry" was born November 28th, 1936 to Jessie and Carter Craft in St. Louis, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Evelyn Taylor and his youngest daughter Regina Marie Craft Nanez. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Roberta Craft, a daughter, Diana Monteith (Don Fingleton), a son John Craft (Michelle Craft), two grandsons, Monte Joe Monteith Jr. and Travis Austin Nanez, and siblings Connie Watkins, Sandra Heffington, Deanna Rose and John Wayne Craft. He enlisted in the Air Force and became an Air Traffic Controller. He enjoyed deployments to South Korea, England, and Greece as well as several stateside assignments finally landing in Alamogordo which was his favorite place. He volunteered his spare time to help build an orphanage while in South Korea. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he worked as an Air Traffic Control Trainer for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia. He attended New Mexico State University and studied Art. He was a graphic artist and marketing specialist at Holloman AFB Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department. Jerry enjoyed bowling, fixing up cool old cars, watching NASCAR, working in his shop, playing the banjo and reminiscing with former Air Force personnel about their exploits at various AFB installations in the U.S. and abroad. He was a lifelong artist, creating many treasures from comic strips for Air Force Magazine to paintings, pencil sketches and wood burnings. He had a wonderful and colorful spitfire personality and is deeply missed by his family, friends and dogs, Katie and Frank. Per his request, cremation has taken place and no formal services were scheduled. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at the family home on Saturday, November 30th at 12:00 pm and all are welcome.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019