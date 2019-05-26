|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Smith
Alamogordo - Gerald (Jerry) Smith age 89, of Alamogordo, died May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 3, 1929, in Gran Quivira, New Mexico to Ora (Stewart) Smith and Irvin E. Smith.
Jerry spent most of adult career working in missile research and radar back-scatter test. He was employed by Hughes Aircraft Company and Ratscat for approximately twenty years. He was an electronic technician and a supervisor. He enjoyed western swing/country music and southern gospel quartet singing. He was an accomplished musician and he and two brothers formed a trio and were active in their style of music until the death of one brother. He enjoyed both water and snow skiing as well as hiking and camping. After retiring in 1992, he started working on computers as a hobby and also to remain mentally and physically active. He is survived by his wife, Bettie Brock Smith of the family home, 2 daughters, Karen Taylor and friend Jim Paugh, of Alamogordo, NM, Kathy Lawson and her husband Joel of Snowflake, AZ, one son Bear Smith and his friend Sharon Perry of La Luz, NM, and one sister Florence Robinson of Shallowater, TX. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
He told an interesting story about moving to Alamogordo with his family and helping his father build the 1st Assembly of God Church and parsonage on the corner of 10th and Florida. The brothers and sisters would hurry home after school to help their folks fulfill their calling.
The Memorial Service for Gerald will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at New Heart Cowboy Church, 1311 Galway Street, with Pastor Vic Willford and Wayne Bernard officiating.
The Smith family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 26, 2019