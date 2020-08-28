Gerri Bednarcyk
Alamogordo - Gerri Ann Bednarcyk (Tonto)
1970-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Gerri Ann Bednarcyk announces that she went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020, after her long courageous battle with cancer.
Gerri was born on January 13, 1970, in Landstuhl, Germany. Gerri graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1988. She held different positions throughout her life including doing what she loved most, banking. Gerri received her associates degree in business while attending NMSU-A.
Gerri is survived by her mother, Monika Bednarcyk, of Alamogordo, NM; daughter, Amanda Poole (Julian) of Las Cruces, NM; two grandchildren, Jayden (11) and Baylee (4); three sisters, Tammy (Joe) Reyes of Seminole, TX, Angela (Jon) Martinez, of Hobbs, NM, Jeanette (Jody) Manuel of Haughton, LA, and one brother, Joseph (Crystal) Bednarcyk, of Midland, TX; four nephews, Jon Martinez Jr., Dakota Bednarcyk, Zachary Bednarcyk, Nicholas Reyes, and one niece, Merayna Reyes; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Bednarcyk.
Gerri enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling, watching sports, attending music concerts, spending quality time with family and friends, and spoiling her two grandchildren.
Gerri had a heart of gold and was loved by many. She will be deeply missed by all.
Gerri's wishes are to be cremated with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Alamogordo Funeral Home will be taking care of the arrangements and her wishes of cremation.
The family would appreciate donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the American Cancer Society
in her name.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.